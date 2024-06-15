UBS Group Lowers Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target to $136.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at UBS Group from $142.00 to $136.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LEA. Barclays dropped their target price on Lear from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Lear from $134.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.78.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $115.68 on Thursday. Lear has a 12-month low of $114.43 and a 12-month high of $157.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.55.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Lear

In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total transaction of $159,174.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total value of $296,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,023,195 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,640,000 after acquiring an additional 109,746 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,179,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $307,721,000 after buying an additional 153,282 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,896,871 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,560,000 after buying an additional 287,483 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Lear by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,237,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $174,382,000 after buying an additional 149,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Lear by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,067,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $150,796,000 after acquiring an additional 380,771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

