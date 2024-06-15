SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) PT Raised to $37.00 at Citigroup

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential downside of 35.01% from the company’s previous close.

SLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on SL Green Realty from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SLG

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

SLG opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its 200-day moving average is $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $23.22 and a twelve month high of $58.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,080,000 after buying an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.