BMO Capital Markets Raises Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target to $400.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $305.00 to $400.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CASY. StockNews.com raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.11.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $372.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $216.95 and a 12-month high of $389.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth about $430,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 103.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

