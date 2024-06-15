Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Head to Head Contrast

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) and G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amer Sports and G-III Apparel Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amer Sports $4.37 billion 1.67 -$208.60 million N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group $3.10 billion 0.39 $176.17 million $3.82 6.95

G-III Apparel Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amer Sports.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amer Sports N/A N/A N/A G-III Apparel Group 5.76% 12.75% 7.12%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Amer Sports and G-III Apparel Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Amer Sports and G-III Apparel Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amer Sports 0 3 11 0 2.79 G-III Apparel Group 2 2 1 0 1.80

Amer Sports presently has a consensus price target of $18.79, indicating a potential upside of 30.00%. G-III Apparel Group has a consensus price target of $27.60, indicating a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Amer Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amer Sports is more favorable than G-III Apparel Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Amer Sports shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.1% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.4% of G-III Apparel Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Amer Sports on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports, Inc. designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports. The Technical Apparel segment offers outdoor apparel, footwear, and accessories which includes climbing gear. The Outdoor Performance segment provides hiking and running footwear, functional apparel, skiing and snowboarding gear, and lifestyle footwear. The Ball & Racquet Sports segment offers sports equipment for tennis, baseball, american football, basketball, golf, and various other professional and recreational sports. This segment provides custom-fitting protective gear and apparel for baseball, softball, football, and lacrosse. It sells its products under the Arc'teryx, PeakPerformance, Salomon, Atomic, Armada, ENVE, Wilson, Louisville Slugger, DeMarini, EvoShield, and ATEC brands. The company distributes its products through retail stores, general sporting goods retailers, specialty stores, independently operated partner stores, and distributors, as well as its e-commerce websites, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce websites. The company was formerly known as Amer Sports Management Holding (Cayman) Limited and changed its name to Amer Sports, Inc. in August 2023. Amer Sports, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is based in Helsinki, Finland.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brands, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Karl Lagerfeld, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Wilsons Leather, Sonia Rykiel, and G-III Sports by Carl Banks; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Levi's, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Vince Camuto, Margaritaville, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, and National Hockey League, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. It also sells its products online. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

