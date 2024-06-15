StockNews.com Upgrades NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) to Strong-Buy

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $17.65 on Thursday. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $17.10 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.70.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 17.81%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.94 million. Equities analysts predict that NetScout Systems will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at NetScout Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,324.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

