Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

QLYS has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys Price Performance

Qualys stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.35 and its 200-day moving average is $171.16.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The business had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.67 million. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,523,284.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.45, for a total transaction of $115,132.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,763.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.78, for a total value of $957,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,523,284.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,250,832. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,748,000 after purchasing an additional 83,504 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Qualys by 1.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 887,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $135,463,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Qualys by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 739,205 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,439 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Qualys by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $87,099,000 after acquiring an additional 14,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

