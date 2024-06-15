StockNews.com Downgrades Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) to Hold

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ LE opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $5.98 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $452.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $514.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.30 million. Lands’ End had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. Research analysts predict that Lands’ End will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LE. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 456.6% in the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of casual clothing, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

