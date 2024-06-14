Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $21.53 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 36,092 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $133,440,000 after purchasing an additional 41,164 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 267.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $67.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $525.79. 8,884,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,447,854. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $541.85. The company has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $604.35.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.