Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.5% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.08. 5,691,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,742,746. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $191.70.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.82.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

