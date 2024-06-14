Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Reduces Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,175 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after buying an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $610,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $183.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.78. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,868,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

