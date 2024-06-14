Wealthquest Corp Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Wealthquest Corp lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,305 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 0.6% of Wealthquest Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Wealthquest Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,151,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 267,836 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC now owns 44,408 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 74,557 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $23,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 29,630 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total transaction of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock worth $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $441.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $417.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.04. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $443.40.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $61.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 37.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up from $450.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $465.00 to $489.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $465.83.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

