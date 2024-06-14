Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $27.68 Million in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 262,533 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,679,000. Oracle makes up about 1.0% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $1,210,181,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 9,299.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,170,999 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $865,472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084,067 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,273,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $15,599,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,515 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 382.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,563,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $481,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Oracle by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,384,162 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,938,242,000 after buying an additional 3,323,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ORCL. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.60. 3,956,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,433,177. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $99.26 and a 52-week high of $142.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market cap of $378.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.78 and a 200 day moving average of $115.98.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

