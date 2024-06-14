Korn Ferry’s (KFY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Truist Financial

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $74.00. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.87% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Korn Ferry Stock Performance

NYSE KFY traded down $3.53 on Friday, reaching $66.74. 217,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,054. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Korn Ferry

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,304,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,948,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,347,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,069.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 569,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,779,000 after buying an additional 520,486 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 959,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,943,000 after buying an additional 336,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

