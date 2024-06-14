RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $290.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $320.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.46% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of RH from $201.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of RH from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.62.

Get RH alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RH

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH traded down $45.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $231.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,183. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.74 and a 200 day moving average of $274.55.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 777.61% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. RH’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total transaction of $27,992,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of RH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in RH by 2.8% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in RH by 0.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in RH by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RH

(Get Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.