Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,720 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 67,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $35,653,000. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,219 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $4,298,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $495.49. 621,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $492.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.70. The firm has a market cap of $456.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

