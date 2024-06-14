Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $19.04 Million in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 129,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $19,035,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 810,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,431,000 after buying an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $159.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,908,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,057,867. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.25, for a total value of $2,660,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,343,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.68.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.