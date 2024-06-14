Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.17 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $2.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.67. 98,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $44.45 and a 52-week high of $70.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KFY. UBS Group increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

