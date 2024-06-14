Childress Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after purchasing an additional 444,862 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,184,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,817 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.96. 343,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,858,659. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

