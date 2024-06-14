Aspect Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 939 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,875,000. O Dell Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Microsoft by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,646 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,538,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $441.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $309.45 and a 1-year high of $443.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $417.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $404.04.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total transaction of $101,389.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at $19,534,480.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,674,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Microsoft from $480.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.83.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

