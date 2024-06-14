Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $86.60 Million in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 246,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,601,000. Accenture comprises about 3.2% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total value of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.91, for a total transaction of $1,974,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,045,053.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 795,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,545. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $305.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $338.98. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $278.69 and a 12 month high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 46.78%.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (down from $426.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

