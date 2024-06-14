Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,689 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,758,000. Salesforce makes up 1.2% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total value of $2,188,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,483 shares in the company, valued at $11,903,561.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 634,670 shares of company stock valued at $178,310,008 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Salesforce from $323.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $232.60. 3,154,389 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,696. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. The firm has a market cap of $225.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.68 and a 52 week high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

