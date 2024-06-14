Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $14.50 Million in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 238,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,497,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,430,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,368,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,561,055,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,982,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,316,653,000 after acquiring an additional 455,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $654,940,000 after acquiring an additional 429,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,631,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $402,774,000 after acquiring an additional 629,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NEE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,120,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,674,746. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.44.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

