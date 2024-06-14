Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Price Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $501.61 and last traded at $502.65. Approximately 2,828,020 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 16,618,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $503.60.

Specifically, Director Sheryl Sandberg sold 105,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $50,054,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 630,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $300,466,976.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 437,528 shares of company stock worth $215,768,262 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $570.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.41.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $480.85 and a 200 day moving average of $440.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.0% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.2% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,816 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

