Tesla’s (TSLA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 48.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $184.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $589.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.55, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 2.32. Tesla has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tesla

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,601 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

