RH (NYSE:RH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.32 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32), Briefing.com reports. RH had a net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 777.61%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. RH updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance to EPS.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of RH traded down $46.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,484. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.74 and a 200 day moving average of $274.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.51. RH has a 12 month low of $207.26 and a 12 month high of $406.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total transaction of $616,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,086.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total value of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,465,279.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on RH from $329.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on RH from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on RH from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.92.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

