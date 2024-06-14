Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New $94.26 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 668,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,258,000. Alphabet accounts for approximately 3.5% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CMG Global Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 79,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,242,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 236,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $33,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $105,566.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,958 shares of company stock worth $25,805,853. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $178.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,990,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,204,955. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.83 and a 52 week high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

