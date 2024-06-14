Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $650.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $630.00 to $650.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.27% from the company’s previous close.

ADBE has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $602.58.

ADBE stock traded up $68.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $527.30. 4,814,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,412,461. The company has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $473.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $541.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

