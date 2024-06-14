Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Given New $700.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $675.00 to $700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America cut their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Melius cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $602.58.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Trading Up 14.9 %

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $68.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $527.30. 4,814,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe has a 1-year low of $433.97 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $541.85. The firm has a market cap of $236.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.31, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 97 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.41, for a total value of $45,435.77. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,700,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 223,667 shares of the software company’s stock worth $133,440,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 267.3% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 7,769 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.