JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPM. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,048,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 24,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,194,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 47,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,140,000 after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $211.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.36, for a total value of $765,811.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,783 shares in the company, valued at $12,656,006.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total value of $32,824,927.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,485 shares of company stock worth $47,728,528 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.6 %

JPM stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $205.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.45. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $41.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.90 billion. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

See Also

