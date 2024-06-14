Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Makes New Investment in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,951,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in McKesson by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total transaction of $439,788.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,814 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,649 over the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MCK shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.47.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $589.74. The stock had a trading volume of 194,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,222. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $550.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $514.04. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $392.48 and a twelve month high of $592.41.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 245.88% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $76.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 31.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.08%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

