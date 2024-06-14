252,152 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 252,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,473,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 21.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 26,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 347,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,673,000 after purchasing an additional 110,600 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 740,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,725,000 after purchasing an additional 76,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 224,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Down 1.3 %

CBRE traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.91. 240,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,146. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.63 and a 1 year high of $98.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBRE. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.50.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

