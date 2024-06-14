Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Invests $15.45 Million in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 495,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,445,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PFF traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.50. The company had a trading volume of 557,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,082. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $32.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.54.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.1634 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

