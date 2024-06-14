IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ) CFO Thomas G. Kramer Sells 4,610 Shares

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas G. Kramer sold 4,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $36,372.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 949,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,492,454.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IonQ Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:IONQ traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.67. 1,052,365 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,913,144. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. IonQ, Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $7.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. IonQ’s revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IonQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONQ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in IonQ by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in IonQ by 61.2% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in IonQ by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in IonQ in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in IonQ in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

