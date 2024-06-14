Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $690.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.34%. Korn Ferry’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Korn Ferry updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.070-1.170 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.07-1.17 EPS.

NYSE:KFY traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.67. 98,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,233. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $70.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.86.

KFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Korn Ferry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

