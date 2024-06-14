Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Stock Price Down 0.1% on Insider Selling

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $133.37 and last traded at $134.91. Approximately 3,185,018 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 9,162,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.02.

Specifically, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,205,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $159,018,661.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,725,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,705,689.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 41,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $4,447,096.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,389,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,791,624.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,510,156 shares of company stock valued at $780,049,693. Insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DELL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.81.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

