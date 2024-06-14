Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Acquires New Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 589,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,225,000. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 2.4% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.6% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,269,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,760,000 after acquiring an additional 520,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

MRK stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $129.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 963,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,977,245. The company has a market capitalization of $327.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average is $122.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.14 and a 1 year high of $133.10.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.00.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

