147,684 Shares in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Acquired by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 147,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,912,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $371.70. 322,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,989. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $260.65 and a fifty-two week high of $373.57. The company has a market capitalization of $128.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $345.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.28.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.