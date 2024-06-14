Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY) Short Interest Up 328.6% in May

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Capitec Bank Price Performance

Capitec Bank stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.96. The stock had a trading volume of 748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.59. Capitec Bank has a 52 week low of $38.85 and a 52 week high of $63.97.

Capitec Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Capitec Bank’s previous dividend of $0.28.

Capitec Bank Company Profile

Capitec Bank Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail Bank, Business Bank, and Insurance. It offers transactional banking services; fixed and tax-free savings, and call and notice deposits; term loans, credit facilities, mortgage loans, overdrafts, instalment sales and leases, credit and debit cards, and access facilities; rental finance; payment services; merchant services; and value-added services, as well as credit and life insurance products.

