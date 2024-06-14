CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CaliberCos Inc. (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a growth of 332.3% from the May 15th total of 6,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

CaliberCos Stock Performance

NASDAQ CWD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,263. CaliberCos has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.

Get CaliberCos alerts:

CaliberCos (NASDAQ:CWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). CaliberCos had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 18.14%. The business had revenue of $22.95 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CaliberCos will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CaliberCos

About CaliberCos

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CaliberCos stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CaliberCos Inc. ( NASDAQ:CWD Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of CaliberCos at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Caliber (NASDAQ: CWD) is a vertically integrated alternative asset management firm whose purpose is to build generational wealth for investors seeking to access opportunities in middle-market assets. Caliber differentiates itself by creating, managing, and servicing proprietary products, including middle-market investment funds, private syndications, and direct investments which are managed by our in-house asset services group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CaliberCos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaliberCos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.