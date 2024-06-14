PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Short Interest Up 333.3% in May

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOYGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

Shares of ADOOY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.36. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk has a fifty-two week low of $7.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.04.

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.4658 dividend. This is a positive change from PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

About PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk

PT Adaro Energy Indonesia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in coal and mining business in Indonesia. It operates through Coal Mining and Trading; Mining Services; Logistics; and Others segments. The company provides trading, transportation, warehousing, quarrying, cargo handling, and mining and transportation support services.

