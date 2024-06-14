SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 4.1% Following Insider Selling

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.52. 32,350,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 49,077,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Specifically, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $134,515,694.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOFI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoFi Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.27 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,402,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,797 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SoFi Technologies by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,854,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,398,000 after buying an additional 493,707 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,595,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SoFi Technologies by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 8,039 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 384.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 113,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

