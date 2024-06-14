IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Trading Down 1% on Insider Selling

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.63. 1,088,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,915,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.71.

Specifically, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get IonQ alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IONQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

IonQ Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.11.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IonQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of IonQ by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Stories

