Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Avidbank from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

AVBH traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.55. 2,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912. The stock has a market cap of $145.06 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $19.56. Avidbank has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $22.00.

Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $35.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Avidbank will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avidbank Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to businesses and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. The company offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

