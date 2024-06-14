Short Interest in Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Expands By 16,800.0%

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 16,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Frasers Group Stock Performance
SDIPF stock remained flat at $11.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $11.55.
About Frasers Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Frasers Group
- What are earnings reports?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Frasers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frasers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.