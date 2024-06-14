Short Interest in Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF) Expands By 16,800.0%

Frasers Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SDIPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 16,800.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Frasers Group Stock Performance

SDIPF stock remained flat at $11.55 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $11.55.

About Frasers Group

Frasers Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, accessories, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, Oceania, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, International Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

