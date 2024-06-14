Short Interest in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declines By 97.6%

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 97.6% from the May 15th total of 71,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.35. The stock had a trading volume of 16,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,962. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day moving average is $51.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $51.77.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.