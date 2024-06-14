Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTF) Short Interest Update

Almonty Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALMTFGet Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, an increase of 357.9% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Almonty Industries Price Performance

Almonty Industries stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.45. Almonty Industries has a 52 week low of $0.31 and a 52 week high of $0.55.

About Almonty Industries

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping of tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

