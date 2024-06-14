Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the May 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Evolution AB (publ) Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of EVVTY stock traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.06. 42,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,424. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $86.26 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.65.

Evolution AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $2.8811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is a boost from Evolution AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $1.79.

Evolution AB (publ) Company Profile

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses online casino systems to gaming operators in Europe, Asia, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers casino games and live game shows under the Evolution brand; online slot games under the NetEnt brand name; and casino games and software comprising jackpot system, a smart spins bonus management application, and tournaments gamification under the Red Tiger brand.

