Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 14,900.0% in May

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 14,900.0% from the May 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
Tessenderlo Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSDOF remained flat at C$29.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. Tessenderlo Group has a one year low of C$29.50 and a one year high of C$29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$29.50.
Tessenderlo Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tessenderlo Group
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.