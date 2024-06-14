Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Short Interest Update

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 118,300 shares, a growth of 358.5% from the May 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

IQI traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $9.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,169. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $9.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.0631 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. This is an increase from Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

