Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 19,920.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TORVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

