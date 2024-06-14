Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, a growth of 19,920.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of TORVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,852. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.05. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.08.
About Volt Carbon Technologies
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Volt Carbon Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Adobe Stock: It’s Not Too Late To Buy The Dip
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Bitcoin Breakout Looms: Which Crypto Stocks Will Ride the Wave?
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- What is a Dividend Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
Receive News & Ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Carbon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.